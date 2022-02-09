Edgartown Democrats schedule caucus to choose delegates

On Saturday, Feb. 19 at 10 am, Democrats will convene virtually to elect 4 delegates and 4 alternates to represent Edgartown at the 2022 State Democratic Convention. This caucus will take place in line with public health guidance and attendees may participate remotely by registering at bit.ly/3G0O49j.

Registered and pre-registered Democrats in Edgartown 16 years old by Feb. 4 may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus. Youth (age 16 to 35), people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/caucus, according to a press release.

The 2022 convention will be a hybrid convention, with in-person proceedings taking place alongside virtual participation options on June 3 and 4 at the DCU Center in Worcester. Delegates will convene to endorse candidates for statewide office ahead of the September Democratic primary. The MassDems are closely monitoring changes in public health guidance and will update plans accordingly, the release states.

Those interested in getting involved with the Edgartown Democratic Committee should contact Diane Drake at diane.drake1@gmail.com or 914-489-4417.