Vineyard Haven library honors Black History Month with film series on Kanopy

In honor of Black History Month, the Island libraries’ streaming video provider Kanopy has curated a collection of films that offer various perspectives on the Black experience in the U.S. According to a press release from the Vineyard Haven library, these films, both narrative and documentary, highlight the history and culture of the Black community while noting the trials and tribulations endured during periods of racial injustice. “By telling the stories of leaders and those working behind the scenes to improve civil rights, as well as displaying facets of Black identity, these cinematic works provide valuable commentary of race relations across several generations,” the release states.

To browse the complete collection, visit: vhlibrary.kanopy.com/category/40898.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6 pm join the Great Decisions Foreign Policy Discussion Group

beginning on Thursday evenings for nine weeks, Feb. 1 through April 7. Before the meeting, participants are encouraged to watch a short video and read an article from a briefing book created by the Foreign Policy Association, “covering specific challenges facing our global community.” The group then meets on Zoom for discussion. There are a limited number of briefing books available for purchase at the library. Copies of the briefing book will also be available for in-library use. To register for the series, please, visit bit.ly/regdiscus.

The Vineyard Haven library offers a monthly cooking presentation at 6:30 pm Thursdays called

“Online: Cooking For the Love of the Planet”

“We can all do our part to eat in a more climate-responsible way,” the release states. “In the United States, 40 percent of food is wasted and sent to landfills, contributing by emitting powerful greenhouse gasses to our atmosphere. In this series of classes, we will learn to save food in our own households by examining purchasing, preparation, preservation, and storage methods. The event offers cooking demonstrations and recipes and techniques will be shared. Series continues March 10, April 7, and May 12.

Attend a virtual gathering for Advance Care Planning with Healthy Aging M.V. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 10 am. “Sharing your wishes for end-of-life care can bring you closer to the people you love,” the release says. “This can make it easier to make decisions when the time comes.”

For more information about any of these upcoming events, visit vhlibrary.org.