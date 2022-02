Vineyarders woke up Monday morning to a fresh coating of snow.

As a result, public schools on the Island are delayed by two hours. Also, the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School has a two-hour delay.

Meanwhile, town offices in Edgartown and Tisbury are also delaying their openings. In Edgartown the town hall and council on aging will open at 10 am. Tisbury is opening its town buildings at 10:30 am.

The Steamship Authority ferries are running on schedule.