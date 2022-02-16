Winds likely to cause ferry cancellations

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for Martha’s Vineyard, as well as the Cape and Nantucket. The winds are expected to pick up late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning.

According to the NWS, the storm is expected to bring wind gusts of up to 60 mph. Unlike previous storms this winter, the winds are coming up from the south and so temperatures are expected to also climb.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” the NWS warning states.

As a result of the high wind watch, the Steamship Authority has issued a warning to travelers that there could be service disruptions on both the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket routes on Friday morning.

To change or modify a reservation, visit www.steamshipauthority.com, call 508-477-8600, or visit one of the SSA terminals.