Sun proves too hot for outdoor shower

Firefighters were called to 33 Stony Hill Lane in West Tisbury Wednesday where it’s suspected the combination of the sun and a mirror located inside an outdoor shower may have charred the home’s siding. Nobody was hurt.

Bob Drogin, the owner of the house, said he found what appeared to be charred siding and smoke while he was walking around the house after a hike.

“It was a surprise, but there was snow on the ground so I could put out most of it,” Drogin told The Times. Because it was still smoking after he doused it with snow, Drogin called the West Tisbury Fire Department.

West Tisbury Fire Chief Gregory Pachico said firefighters were dispatched to deal with the situation. “Fortunately I’m on Skiffs Lane. It’s only a few roads away and I was actually at home at the moment, so I got there fairly quickly,” he said.

The firefighters were able to quickly deal with the smoldering and spent most of their time investigating the source, according to Pachico. In the end, Pachico, fire investigator Peter Marzbanian, and building inspector Joseph Tierney, Jr., concluded the reflection of the sun from the mirror hanging in the outdoor shower caused the fire. Pachico said there was no internal damage to the house. A wood stove inside had a spark arrestor, so the mirror made the most sense as the cause, Pachico said.

“He had one of those little mirrors that you’d hang out at the outdoor shower, like for shaving and stuff like that,” Pachico said. He found that the magnifying part of the mirror was facing up and was at an angle that was toward the house. “So, we felt that the sun was hitting the mirror just right because you can see several little scorch marks. It was weird.”

Pachico told The Times this process takes time, and it was smoldering without actual flames. He believes the wind helped to fuel it. “It was just eating away at it,” Pachico said.

Drogin said this has never happened before.

“You’ve got to be careful with reflections and where you put them,” Pachico said. “We’ve seen [odd fire cases] before … it’s very far and few in between that you see that type of stuff. It’s got to be the perfect conditions.”