Services Wednesday for Richard A. Kennan

Richard A. Kennan, 64, of Enfield, Conn., entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

He was born on May 17, 1957, in Oak Bluffs, the loving son of Robert and Judith (Allen) Kennan. Richard enjoyed a long career of 26 years as a maintenance supervisor at SWM International (SCAPA). He was an avid fan of the Red Sox and Patriots, and enjoyed fishing. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Patricia (McKinstry) Kennan; children Audrey Dumais and her husband, Jean-Paul, of Enfield, Jason Kennan and his wife, Amanda, of Vernon, and Brendan Kennan and his significant other, Sheila Eatmon, of Somers; grandchildren Marissa and Nathan Dumais, Paige, Donovan, and Brodie Kennan, and Byran and Braden Kennan, and their mother, Stacy McCaffrey. Richard is also survived by his brother, Robert Kennan Jr. of Bristol; his sister, Heidi Rydzewski and her husband, Matt of Tisbury; mother-in-law Catherine McKinstry; brothers-in-law John McKinstry and his wife, Kathy, Raymond McKinstry and his wife, Ann Marie, Terrence McKinstry and his wife, Gail, Alan McKinstry and his wife, AnneMarie, and Daniel McKinstry, and his wife, Monique; aunts and uncles Robert and Maria Allen, Joyce Allen and Erland Kennan; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his brothers,

William, Ronald, and Eric, and his father-in-law, John McKinstry.

A service will be held at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, CT 06082, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 11 am. Burial will be held privately, at the convenience of the family.

Donations in memory of Richard may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.