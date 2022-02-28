Falmouth Academy announces science and engineering fair winners

Falmouth Academy has announced the Vineyard winners of their annual science and engineering fair, now in its 34th year, that took place on Feb. 17.

A press release from the academy states that the fair was divided so that middle school students presented their work to judges in the morning while upper middle school students presented in the afternoon, in order to accommodate social distancing protocols.

More than 100 scientists and researchers from local scientific institutions including the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the Marine Biological Laboratory, the USGS, SEA, and Woodwell Climate Research evaluated the students’ projects, according to the release.

Judges spent half an hour or more with each of their assigned students, quizzing, evaluating, and encouraging the budding scientists to defend their work, think critically about their results, and propose future directions for their research. Each project was evaluated by three judges.

Sixty-five prizes, scholarships, and honorable mentions were awarded to middle and upper school students. Ten upper-school projects will advance to the Region V Science and Engineering Fair held remotely with judging over Zoom on March 5.

The top winner from the Vineyard was Clara Athearn of Chilmark. Additional award recipients from Martha’s Vineyard include Spencer Goldsmith of Vineyard Haven, Charlotte Ray of Vineyard Haven, Oona Carroll of Edgartown, Amelia Russell-Schaeffer of Edgartown, Emma Bena of Chilmark, and Cian Davis of Chilmark.