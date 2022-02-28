Islanders selected for Southeast Massachusetts District Band Festival

Four Martha’s Vineyard Band students were accepted to perform in the Southeast Massachusetts District Band Festival after a rigorous audition process, according to a release from West Tisbury School band director Katie Cademartori. Cassidy Kirschenbaum of West Tisbury, Zyler Flanders of West Tisbury, Syius Rivera Rigali of Edgartown, and Julia Caldwell of Tisbury were all accepted into the band to perform. The four eighth graders will travel off-Island on March 11 for the two-day band festival and play in a concert among the topmost student musicians in Southeastern Massachusetts.