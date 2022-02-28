The Oak Bluffs library will host an “I Remember: Writing Childhood Stories” workshop on Thursday, March 10, from 4:30 to 6 pm online via Zoom, according to a press release from Island libraries. In the informal workshop, participants will recall memories from early days and hear recollections from others. Using Joe Brainard’s whimsical memoir “I Remember” as a model, participants will tap into tales from their youth and consider how these experiences have shaped them. No prior writing experience is necessary, and all are welcome to attend.

Lara Tupper, a graduate of the Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College and former Rutgers University professor, will lead the program.

For 10 years Tupper was a faculty member at Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health, where she led journaling workshops and retreats for thousands of guests seeking wellness practices. She is founder of Swift Ink Stories, which offers private manuscript guidance and tutorials, and the author of three awardwinning books (a short story collection, “Amphibians,” and the novels “Off Island” and “A Thousand and One Nights”).

The workshop is co-sponsored by the Oak Bluffs, West Tisbury, Chilmark, and Vineyard Haven libraries. For more information about the event, visit the oakbluffslibrary.org event calendar, call 508-693-9433, or email ccooney@clamsnet.org.