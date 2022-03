The vaccine bus is making another stop on Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday, March 13, from 9 am to 5 pm.

In addition to offering Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shots, the bus will be offering flu shots.

Those interested in receiving a vaccine should sign up online at bit.ly/vaxbusmarch. The bus will be located at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in Oak Bluffs.