Alert: Boys hockey game rescheduled

The showdown between Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School boys hockey team and Nantucket in round two of the playoffs has been rescheduled until Tuesday at 5:30 pm at MV Ice Arena, according to a Facebook post on the hockey team’s booster club page.

“We had a talk with Mother Nature this morning and she’s got some plans for the next few days,” the post states.

Tickets for Sunday’s game will transfer to that date, the post states.

In a followup, the boosters are encouraging students to wear white clothing for a “white out” at the arena. Students who show up in all white “will be admitted free between 4:45-5:15” by entering through the back parking lot doors, according to the post.