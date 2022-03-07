Services Tuesday for Josephine M. Tucker

Josephine M. Tucker (“Jojo”), 83, of Oak Bluffs, passed away on March 3, 2022. She was the wife of Philip A. Tucker, who passed away in 2015.

A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 8, at 11 am, at St. Augustine’s Church, Franklin Street, Vineyard Haven, followed by burial at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven. At the family’s request, please wear a mask throughout the services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vineyard House, P.O. Box 4599, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or online at vineyardhouse.org/donate-now, or to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or online at hospiceofmv.org/donations. For online guestbook and more information, visit chapmanfuneral.com.