Travel alert: SSA warns of ferry disruptions

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory starting at 7 pm Monday, March 7, for Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are expected; cancellations may occur on both routes, a Steamship Authority alert states.

The SSA recommends that customers check their website for information regarding cancellations.

To change or modify a reservation, please visit our website at www.steamshipauthority.com, call the reservation Office at 508-477-8600, or visit one of our terminals.