MV Bank continues Community Appreciation Week

Martha’s Vineyard Bank announced it will be holding its Community Appreciation Week from Monday, March 7, through Saturday, March 12, according to the press release.

To show appreciation to their customers, the bank is offering people a chance to win a new iPad at local.mvbank.com. Otherwise, community members can stop by any Martha’s Vineyard Bank branch to pick up a free gift while supplies last.

In addition to the prizes, the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation invites the community to vote for the 2022 Community Impact Grant recipient. Votes can be made on local.mvbank.com from March 7 through April 18. The community gets to vote for a nonprofit from Martha’s Vineyard and Falmouth that they felt “made an impact in 2021.” There are two $5,000 grants for a Martha’s Vineyard nonprofit and two $5,000 grants for a Falmouth nonprofit, making a total of $20,000 in Community Impact Grants.

The nomination period ended in February, and there are 37 nominees from Martha’s Vineyard and 11 nominees from Falmouth. Examples include Island Autism Group, Martha’s Vineyard Museum, and Misty Meadows Equine Learning Center, among others, for Martha’s Vineyard, and AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod, Belonging to Each Other, and Penikese Island School, among others, for Falmouth.