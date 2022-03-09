Sail your imagination with SSA contest

The Steamship Authority (SSA) announced it is now accepting submissions for its seventh annual “Sail into Imagination” art competition, according to a press release. Students in grades K-12 living on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket, and in Fairhaven and New Bedford, are invited to submit entries.

There will be 13 prize winners selected, and their artwork will be featured in a 2023 Steamship Authority calendar, and will be displayed on the SSA website and some ferries. The winners will all receive a gift card for SSA passenger travel. All entrants will be entered into a pool for a $150 Visa gift card.

The deadline for the artwork is May 16. Artwork can be submitted by mail through U.S. mail or dropping it off at an SSA terminal. For those submitting by mail, send it to the SSA’s

Marketing Department at 509 Falmouth Road, Suite 1C, Mashpee, MA 02649. Winners of the contest will be announced in late June.

For official contest rules, entry instructions, or to download a Contest Entry/Release Form, visit the SSA’s website at bit.ly/3CniOB9.