Chopped for Charity at MVRHS

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s Project Vine’s annual event “Chopped for Charity” is back and scheduled for Thursday, March 24, from 6 to 8 pm in the Culinary Arts dining room.

Like the TV show “Chopped,” four teams compete by cooking an appetizer, entrée, and dessert using baskets of mystery ingredients. A panel of judges rates the meals prepared for taste, presentation, and creative use of the basket ingredients. Unlike the TV show, the basket ingredients are all food items commonly donated to food pantries. Also, we don’t “chop” any contestants, so each team cooks all three rounds. All proceeds and donations benefit IGI. MVRHS’s Island Grown Schools garden coordinator Nia Dubon-Robinson will serve as one of the judges, and will speak about their mission.There is a suggested donation of $10, and audience members get to cheer on the chefs, sample some of the food prepared, and have the chance to win prizes throughout the night. Everyone is welcome to attend. Thursday, March 24, 6 to 8 pm in the Culinary Arts Dining Room.

For more information about Project Vine, visit mvrhs.org/project-vine. For information about the event, call Danielle Charbonneau at 508-693-1033.