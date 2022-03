Masks are now optional inside the West Tisbury library during normal business hours. The library will also be offering special “masked hours” on Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 am. All patrons over age 2 and library staff will be wearing masks during these special hours. Curbside pickup will remain an option. Call the library at 508-693-3366 for more information, or to reserve curbside pickup.