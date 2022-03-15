Piece by piece

1 of 5

Unless you’re a regular visitor to the exhibition hall at the Agricultural Fair, you may have never had the chance to view the work of artist Sara McLane Kurth. Kurth may not consider herself an artist, but her hand-sewn quilts, which she keeps folded, stacked, and stored safely away in her Edgartown home, are intricate, beautiful works that spring from a creative mind with a talent for color and design. And each one has a story or a message behind it.

Although she has been entering a quilt in the fair every year for more than 30 years now (with a stack of ribbons — mostly blue — to show for her efforts), Kurth has never exhibited her collection anywhere. Now, thanks to Meris Keating, director of senior services for the Edgartown Council on Aging, the public can now view a selection of Kurth’s wonderful quilts online through the Anchor’s newsletter.

The quilts range from those with traditional elements to abstractions. In the case of the former, Kurth starts with patterns, but then arranges her squares to her own design and adds decorative touches like beads, little bells, and other elements. She stitches the individual pieces by hand, and then machine-sews them together.

For a short while, Kurth made full-size bed quilts, and sold some at craft fairs. However, she eventually decided that what she really wanted was to create work that was meaningful to her and keep the quilts for herself.

Kurth started quilting as a means of therapy. In the 1990s she was diagnosed with chronic fatigue and immune deficiency syndrome (CFIDS), which she calls “a terrible disease, just awful.” To distract herself from her condition, she started sewing, and it soon became a true passion. “In order to cope with it, I started quilting,” she says.

Some of her pieces honor people in her life, or those whom she admires. One of her quilts, featuring earth tones and little gold bells, Kurth dedicated to Dr. Larsen, her longtime physician, whose photos from Nepal inspired the design. Another very contemporary-looking red and black piece, featuring fabric with musical notes printed on it, honors a musician friend of the artist’s.

One of Kurth’s first quilts was inspired by a favorite painter. “I love Frida Kahlo,” says the artist. “It always touched me that she painted in bed because she was sick.” The piece features colors of the earth, sky, and sea, and is heavily beaded. A piece titled “Kaffe Ole” honors Kaffe Fassett, a British-based artist known for his work in textiles and other decorative arts.

Some of the work reflects Kurth’s interest in current affairs and her political views. One of the most impressive pieces features small portraits of 16 Nobel prizewinners arranged in cross blocks (a nod to Florence Nightingale, who suffered from a CFIDS-like illness), and small clocks set at various times to represent the passing of time. On the reverse of the quilt, the artist has included a statement about the piece, along with the list of the Nobel prizewinners and short descriptions of their accomplishments.

Made in 2007 and titled, “Does Time Heal All Wounds,” the accompanying statement reads in part, “This quilt was made to express the feelings I was having about the war in Iraq. About the anger I was having for the Bush administration. The sadness I was feeling for friends who were having to deal with sending their kids to fight. Why can’t we live peacefully on this earth together? I LONG for peace, both on this planet and inside of myself.”

Ever resourceful, Kurth figured out a way to transfer the images onto fabric using her own printer. She received permission from the Nobel Foundation before commencing the work. Subjects featured include Theodore Roosevelt, Albert Schweitzer, Linus Pauling, Martin Luther King Jr., Mother Teresa, Desmond Tutu, Elie Wiesel, Nelson Mandela, and Jimmy Carter, along with many not-so-well-known persons.

Some of the quilts are purely decorative, and although the designs often feature some traditional patterns, they are all individual and imaginative. Kurth has a huge collection of fabrics and beads to draw from. Often she is inspired by the fabric itself, as is the case with a square piece featuring mandala-like blocks set against a black background with lots of hand-beading.

Kurth is no longer sewing. She doesn’t have the time, as she is now serving as caretaker for her ailing husband. Her collection of quilts, carefully stored away in a closet, is a testament to a long life full of inspiration and creativity. It would be great if the work could be displayed in person where all of the intricate designs and patterns could be truly appreciated up close.

To view a selection of quilts made by Sara McClane Kurth, check out the Anchors newsletter at bit.ly/KurthQuilts.