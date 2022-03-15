Robert Parker Trebby

Robert Trebby died unexpectedly in Vineyard Haven on March 9, 2022. He was 65 years old.

He grew up in Vineyard Haven, attended Tisbury School, was a graduate of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, and attended UMass Amherst. Robert was best known for his sense of humor, his quick wit, and his generosity.

He is survived by his loving family, including his two daughters, Jennifer Trebby (Brett Rogers) and Kate DeThomas (Anthony); two granddaughters, Elinor and Isla; and his former wife, Ann Trebby, all of Seattle, Wash. He is also survived by his siblings Tina Preston (Charles) of Concord, N.H., Maria Trebby (George Rogers) of Boise, Idaho, John Trebby (Helen) of Nantucket, Carla Metell (David) of Melrose, Julia Custer (Martin) of Pecan Grove, Texas, and Thomas Trebby, also of Pecan Grove; and by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Jeanne Trebby of Vineyard Haven, and his sister, Regina Brenner (Larry), of Winthrop.

A private burial will be held, and a memorial service for friends and family will be planned for a future date. Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.