Thomas Surprenant passed away at the age of 60 in his home in Oak Bluffs on Monday, Feb.14, 2022.

He leaves behind countless friends, one offspring, and two pets. Thomas was the baby brother to three siblings, as well as the family comedian. He spent his life on many mechanical projects, always finding a new car to fix up and pass on. He had been a carpenter, a roofer, an electrician, and a shipyard worker. It’s safe to say he was a jack-of-all-trades, and to him that was the only way to be. Given his wide skill set, if a friend ever needed any help, he’d be on his way over with his dog in the passenger seat. He spent his life providing the best possible life for his offspring, and for that they are forever, deeply grateful.