Blake Lawrence Atwood

Cassandra Atwood and Tristan Atwood of Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Blake Lawrence Atwood, on March 13, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Blake weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Dara Toncheva

Denitsa Toncheva and Veselin Tonchev of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Dara Toncheva, on March 14, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Dara weighed 6.34 pounds.