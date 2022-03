The Washington Ledesma gallery studio in Oak Bluffs will host its Spring Shelves Clearance Sale on Friday, March 25, from 11 am to 7 pm, and Saturday, March 26, from 10 am to 5 pm. There will be ceramics and paintings available for sale. The last time the studio held this event was in the spring of 2019. The gallery is at 5 Murrant Ave. in Oak Bluffs, off Sea Glen Road. Call 508-693-1823 for more information.