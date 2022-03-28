Court report: March 10 to March 21

March 10

Meirilucia Nunes, Vineyard Haven; DOB 03/18/1981, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to March 18 pretrial hearing, March 24 arraignment, and to continue to March 24 pretrial hearing.

March 11

Jasmine M. Robinson, Land O Lakes, FL; DOB 04/04/1996, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failed to stop for police, improper operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding: continued to pretrial hearing with $250 bail.

Jasmine M. Robinson, Vineyard Haven; DOB 04/04/1996, trespassing: continued to pretrial hearing, third arraignment on March 31.

March 15

Joseph E. Peters, Oak Bluffs; DOB 01/24/1979, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions of no abuse of alleged victim, take prescribed medications only as prescribed, report to probation within 48 hours.

Jackson Wojnowski, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/18/2002, use of motor vehicle without authority, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, failed to stop/yield: continued to pretrial hearing with bail set at $250.

March 18

Cathy S. Merrill, Edgartown; DOB 01/16/1959, leaving the scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.

Francis E. Fisher III, Edgartown; DOB 05/18/1976, leaving the scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.

Corey S. Smith, Edgartown; DOB 02/08/1993, assault with dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial hearing.

Patrick T. Lucas, Vineyard Haven; DOB 09/23/1990, violation by attempting to conceal number plate ID: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs by May 16.

Sinclair Browne, Worcester; DOB 12/06/1964, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, in possession/use of false/stolen RMV document(s): to be dismissed forthwith upon payment of $100 court costs.

March 21

Timothy A. Higgins, Vineyard Haven; DOB 09/15/1983, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.