Dr. Ernest Hardaway II’s distinguished, pioneering career as the consummate public health advocate in government spanned 50 years. He was an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, captain in the U.S. Navy, commissioner of public health for the District of Columbia (first dentist to hold this office), professor of oral and maxillofacial surgery at Howard University in Washington, D.C., and regional director of federal occupational health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.



Dr. Ernest Hardaway II was the son of Virginia Laura Hill Hardaway and Ernest Hardaway. Dr. Hardaway was born on March 3, 1934, in Columbus, Ga. He peacefully made his transition on March 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla., with his devoted wife, clinical psychologist Dr. Sandrea Smith Hardaway, by his side. Sandrea was the love of his life.

Dr. Hardaway was raised in Hamtramck, Mich. He was a proud graduate of Hamtramck High School; held a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Howard University, and later from Howard University, a doctorate of dental surgery; and a master of science degree in public health from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md. Encouraged by Chairman Wilbur Mills of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee in the 1970s to pursue a career in public health, Dr. Hardaway made a lifetime commitment to public service.



Dr. Hardaway was previously married to attorney Claudette Vivian Cofield Hardaway, first Black female associate attorney general of North Carolina. Two sons were born to that union, Ernest Kai Hardaway III, a mortician of Raleigh, N.C, and former mayor of Enfield, N.C., and Thomas C. Hardaway, an attorney and regional director of PhRMA, and former state legislator and lobbyist of Atlanta, Ga. Dr. Hardaway leaves to cherish his memory his beloved grandchildren, Alexander Claudette Jean Hardaway of Los Angeles, Calif., Bowen Lee Hardaway, Thomas Cofield Hardaway, and Caitlyn Claudette Marie Hardaway of Atlanta; and nephew Dr. James A. Hinesly, orthodontist, and his wife, Dr. Mary Hinesly, professor at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Dr. Hardaway was preceded in death by his sister, Kathryn Hardaway Hinesly of Detroit, Mich.



Dr. Hardaway was a lifelong member of St. Peter AME Zion Church and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. He held memberships in Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity; Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, Beta Boulé former Grammateus; National Association of Guardsmen; the Druids Club of Chicago, former president; and 100 Black Men of America, Inc. Dr. Hardaway also served on the University of Illinois board of directors for Urbana-Champaign, was a member of the National Dental Association, and a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.



Many people valued and appreciated Dr. Hardaway’s friendship — old friends, new friends, professional colleagues, and mentees alike for the caring he showed, the laughter, smiles, and insights they shared. He will be dearly missed. He wrote in his high school yearbook the motto “Live and let live.”



Entombment will be at Detroit Memorial Park Cemetery in Warren, Mich. The Hardaway fFamily thanks each of you for your prayers, loving thoughts, and acts of kindness.