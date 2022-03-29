Tea and gardening at Chilmark library

On Saturday, March 26, at 10:30 am the Chilmark library hosts “Reduce Your Lawn Footprint the Regenerative Way.” Get out your garden gloves with Roxanne Kapitan of Garden Wisdom and IGI as she starts you down a new path to an eco-friendly lawn.

Kapitan will explain how to transition your yard by planting habitat-friendly borders at the edge of your lawn, how to introduce native pollinator plants, and how to use sheet mulching to eliminate lawn areas.

The library’s Tea Club meets on Wednesday, March 30, at 4 pm. Join their monthly tasting and talk with teas from around the world. Pick up your tea before the discussion, and either brew beforehand or brew during the monthly Zoom meeting, where folks will discuss the taste, origin, history, and producer of the specific tea in hand (or cup). March’s choice is a black tea, Organic Keemun Mao Feng from the Anhui Province of China.