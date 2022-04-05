We Dance at Pathways

Pathways presents the third and last Open House Community Dance Party (We Dance) for this winter-spring season at the Chilmark Tavern. Join your friends and neighbors on Saturday, April 9, from 7 to 10 pm.

Beginning in February with a low-key, word-of-mouth-only gathering for Pathways regulars to playlists from the Pathways team, organizers opened up the next We Dance to the public in March, with DJ Redi Jedi (Keith Bassett), and drew a good sized, multi-generational audience.

This last community dance event features two professional DJs from R&B Entertainment: DJ DC Rose and DJ Memphis 10. Both are based on the Island, and provide a range of dance music genres for weddings and other private events. Their specialty is funk, soul, R & B, and hip hop.

The Pathways gathering space is well ventilated, masks are optional, and the dance floor is open. All ages are welcome, and complimentary beverages will be served. For more information, contact Scott Crawford at 508-945-9098.