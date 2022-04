The Vineyard Committee on Hunger’s Family to Family food distribution event is coming up on Friday, April 15, from 2 to 3 pm. The organization will be giving out holiday food baskets to those in need. The baskets include a ham or chicken, bags of apples, oranges, carrots, potatoes, onions, spinach, canned pineapple, a dozen eggs, and sweet potatoes. Head to the First Baptist Church of Vineyard Haven parish house to take advantage of this community resource, or to help out with the distribution.