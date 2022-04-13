Few choices for Edgartown voters

Edgartown voters will go to the polls on Thursday, April 14, from 10 am to 7 pm at town hall.

Select board member Michael Donaroma is running unopposed, as is every other candidate on the ballot.

There is a single question on the ballot: whether to authorize a home rule petition asking the legislature to create a housing bank, which would be funded with a 2 percent transfer fee paid on real estate sales of $1 million and above, to provide year-round housing affordable to those earning up to 240 percent of the Dukes County median income.