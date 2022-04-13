O.B. voters headed to the polls

Voters will go to the polls at Oak Bluffs Public Library where a three-way select board race is. — MV Times

There is a three-way race for the Oak Bluffs select board when voters go to the polls on Thursday, April 14, from 10 to 7 pm at the town’s library.

Incumbent Gail Barmakian faces a challenge from Dion Alley and James Bishop for a three-year seat on the Tisbury select board. There is also a contested race for planning board between incumbent Mark Crossland and challenger Scott Slarksy. 

While there are no other contested races on the ballot, a number of offices are up for grabs by write-in votes, including cemetery commissioner, two positions on the finance and advisory committee, and two positions for town constable.

Oak Bluffs voters will also weigh in on three ballot questions.

Question 1 asks voters to exempt from Proposition 2½ the amount required to pay for a new boiler at Oak Bluffs School.

Question 2 is the housing bank question, which is on every Island ballot, and asks voters to authorize a home rule petition to create a housing bank using a 2 percent transfer fee on real estate sales over $1 million to provide year-round housing affordable for those earning up to 240 percent of the Dukes County median income.

Question 3 is a nonbinding referendum that calls on Holtec Pilgrim Inc., the owner of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant, to find alternatives to dumping radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay.

