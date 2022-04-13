“Good lord, how can those people stand to live like that!”

Those words were spoken in 1955, either by me (age 14) or my 15-year-old sister. And “those people” were Negroes who were sitting on their fire escapes or leaning out their open windows, seeking to avoid the blistering heat of a late August afternoon. We saw them clearly through the windows of the train that was taking us from Grand Central Station in New York City to Noroton Heights, Conn., where we lived on a small farm. We had been “working” in our father’s office in Manhattan, and he might have been with us on the train.

Of course, those weren’t the exact words, but the sentence perfectly captures our thinking, our assumptions. We weren’t equipped to wonder why “those people” lived where they did, or to ask whether they had other options. If it were possible to excavate and analyze our thinking, you’d probably discover that we assumed that everyone could choose where to live. After all, our parents had chosen to leave New Jersey and buy a small farm in Connecticut so we could grow up in the country and learn responsibility by caring for animals. And naturally we assumed that everyone had that option. Ergo, those Negroes must be choosing to live in crowded, hot, dirty neighborhoods. Had someone pressed us, we probably would have blamed them for their bad choices. Maybe those Negroes were spending their money stupidly, on alcohol or flashy Cadillacs, instead of buying a nice home with a big yard, we might have concluded.

If our father had heard our comment and if he had been aware of redlining, income inequality, substandard schooling and healthcare, and other barriers that stood in the way of Americans who did not look like him (white and male), it would have been a teachable moment. But our father, a truly decent man, was a product of his age. In fact, it’s conceivable that he could have said those words to us, and not the other way around.

As I remember the events of 65-plus years ago, whoever said those words was making a statement, not asking a genuine question. And that’s sad, because without questions and curiosity, children — and adults — are stuck, running in place.

I wish we had instead asked real questions: “Why do they live there? Do they have a choice? Why aren’t there any Negroes living in our town?” But our environment did not equip, encourage, or expect us to challenge the fundamentals of the world around us. Because we only saw “those people” through a train window and nowhere else, we were not prepared to see Negroes as real human beings who wanted to succeed in life, and who cried and laughed and felt pain and joy, just as we did.

Some six years earlier, on April 7, 1949, the Broadway musical “South Pacific” brought racism center stage:

You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear

You’ve got to be taught from year to year

It’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear

You’ve got to be carefully taught

You’ve got to be taught to be afraid

Of people whose eyes are oddly made

And people whose skin is a diff’rent shade

You’ve got to be carefully taught

You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late

Before you are 6 or 7 or 8

To hate all the people your relatives hate

You’ve got to be carefully taught

With all due respect to Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, overcoming casual and systemic racism is more complicated. My sister and I (and our siblings) weren’t “carefully taught” to hate, or even to be prejudiced. Our daily life experiences trained us to accept as “natural” what we saw with our own eyes and — without conscious thought or explicit teaching — to draw unspoken conclusions about “fundamental”’ racial differences between us and “those people.”

Perhaps we could rewrite the song, adding NOT at critical points:

You’ve got to be taught NOT to hate and fear

You’ve got to be taught from year to year

It’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear

You’ve got to be carefully taught

You’ve got to be taught NOT to be afraid

Of people whose eyes are oddly made

And people whose skin is a diff’rent shade

You’ve got to be carefully taught

You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late

Before you are 6 or 7 or 8

NOT To hate all the people your relatives hate

You’ve got to be carefully taught

It’s not enough to not teach hatred, and it’s not enough to simply teach tolerance. A more promising solution is direct and routine contact with those who look different, or worship differently, or speak different languages. And we should be teaching a true history of our country, a history that includes accurate accounts of the horrors of slavery, Jim Crow, redlining, the struggle for women’s suffrage, and more. We can handle the truth!

All children need to be encouraged to ask “Why?” By their parents, by other adults, and by their teachers. Skepticism is a commendable practice, while cynicism has no place in education. There’s no such thing as a stupid question, and no student should be shamed for admitting, “I don’t understand.”

Paraphrasing George Bernard Shaw, “All children see things and should ask, ‘Why?’ And then some of them will dream things that never were, and ask, ‘Why not?’”

While we have moved forward from 1955, the events of the past few years are clear evidence that America has a long, long way to go if we are ever going to achieve the “more perfect Union” that we dream of.

Two-time Peabody Award recipient John Merrow, who spent 41 years covering education for PBS and NPR, divides his time between Edgartown and New York City.