$50,000 raised for Ukraine

The Martha’s Vineyard Bank announced through a press release the Island community and the bank has raised $50,000 to support Ukraine’s families and displaced citizens.

The bank had pledged to match donations up to $25,000 to three organizations providing aid to Ukraine, according to the press release. These organizations were UNICEF, World Central Kitchen, and Care. The “community-based effort to support Direct Relief” raised $25,000, triggering the bank’s donation match.

In the press release, the bank encouraged community members to donate directly to each of the named nonprofit organizations.