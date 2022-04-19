Court Report: April 6 to April 8

April 6

Jake H. Bilzerian, Oak Bluffs; age 29, vandalizing property, vandalizing property, assault: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Donald M. Benefit, Edgartown; age 63, fourth or greater offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating under the influence while license is suspended, marked lanes violation: continued to pre-trial hearing with $500 bail and further conditions to be alcohol-free with screens.

Andrae D. Henry, Edgartown; age 27, disorderly conduct, assault and battery on police officer, resisting arrest: continued to status review with further conditions to stay away from mother and mother’s home alongside to have an exam for 15a (competency to stand trial) that is to be done in custody, if not then as an outpatient. Pre-trial hearing to follow.

April 8

Rozette V. Williams, Oak Bluffs; age 30, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, missing registration sticker, keeping to the right with hill/obstructed view: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Amanda E. Sanders, Oak Bluffs; age 47, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license: case closed.

Gabriel W. Coogan, Vineyard Haven; age 47, violation of abuse prevention order: continued to pre-trial hearing with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim.