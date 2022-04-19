Lapels to temporarily close 

Lapels Dry Cleaning in Vineyard Haven announced it will not be accepting items for drop-off after Saturday, April 23, and will stop taking in orders from customers starting on Monday, April 25. The current store hours will be used for customer pickup times. These times are Monday to Friday from 8 am to 5 pm and Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm. How long the dry cleaner will remain closed remains unknown. An update is planned for customers in the future.

Greg Carroll, who owns the Vineyard Haven Lapels franchise, told the Times that the purpose of the closing was to do some “spring cleaning” alongside taff training in preparation for the summer season.

“We never had to do this in the past,” Carroll said.

Carroll said he is working with Lapels for the reopening of the Vineyard Haven location.

A major issue Carroll mentioned was the lack of workers. Under normal circumstances, “four or five exchange” J1 visa workers who work during the summer for Carroll alongside the usual staff. The lack of foreign workers caused staffing shortages for businesses Island-wide during the previous summer. As one of a few dry cleaners on the Island, the staff of usually three people had to do the work of five or seven during the summer. More than a financial problem, Carroll viewed the lack of summer help as “a quality of life issue” for everyone working at the shop.

“We’re just tired,” Carroll said. “We muscled through it.”

Carroll said one of the students has been accepted to work, but even that is not a guarantee of enough summer help.