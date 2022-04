Luca Aires Freeze

Cinthya and Michael Freeze of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Luca Aires Freeze, on April 19, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Luca weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Charles Hahn Bonjour

Marina Hahn Bonjour and Leonardo Bonjour of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Charles Hahn Bonjor, on April 21, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Charles weighed 7 pounds, 1.1 ounces.