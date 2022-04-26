Don Berube died peacefully at age 80 on April 3, 2022, with his wife by his side.

Don was born on October 4, 1941, to Donald and Pauline Berube of Edgartown, and he grew up on Martha’s Vineyard. After graduating from Boston College, Don held many positions in sales before finally purchasing his own business in 1981. He sold the business and retired in 2007.

Don met his wife, Jayne Whitley Berube, when she spent a summer on the island in 1963. They married on August 14, 1964.

Don was an avid reader, and enjoyed tennis, travel, and good wines. He was a Paul Harris Fellow with the Rotary Club, participated in Big Brothers, volunteered as a tutor at a local school, and donated to many charitable causes, especially those benefiting children. His favorite was Birthright of Memphis.

Don was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Daniel Berube. Don is survived by his loving wife, Jayne; children, Danton Berube, Suzanne Rorhus (Arild), and David Berube; grandchildren, Asher and Michelle Berube, Katrina, Camilla, and Caroline Rorhus; siblings, Donna Gazaille (David, deceased), Sheila Baird (Tim), Brenda Beckman (Bill), David Berube (Lisa), Paula Devaney (Brian);and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Germantown on April 9. A funeral Mass and service will take place at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Edgartown on November 25 at 2 pm, with a reception following.