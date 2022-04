The Neighborhood Convention will be held at the Federated Church in Edgartown on Tuesday, May 3, at 11 am, when Renee Lohman of Navigator Homes of Martha’s Vineyard will present “Welcome to the Green House Project Model.” The community is invited to participate and hear about the initiative. Dessert and beverages will be provided. Email mjminer7@yahoo.com or call 508-221-8703 for more information.