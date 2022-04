1 of 4

Edgartown firefighters, backed up by Oak Bluffs and Tisbury, extinguished a garage fire on Pilgrim Road Wednesday evening that also burned two cars.

Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer told The Times it’s too early to say what caused the fire.

Meanwhile, there was a multi-vehicle crash on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road. An ambulance headed to the fire scene diverted and assisted at the accident scene, Schaeffer said.

Further details are not available at this time.