Paul C. Jackson, 87, of Edgartown, passed away on April 17, 2022. He was the husband of Ellen O’Brien and the late Mary E. Jackson.

A graveside service was held on April 24 at the New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper. For online guestbook and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.