Beverley Ann Brush passed away at Windemere on April 29, 2022. She was a daughter of Dr. and Mrs. David C. Brush of Vineyard Haven.

Despite a disability at birth, Beverley’s graduation from Tisbury High School was a cause for celebration by family and friends. Upon the death of her parents, Beverley became a proud and independent woman — living alone, but with a wealth of friends — until she entered Windemere. She will be remembered for her cheerful, friendly personality and her love and knowledge of sports, especially of the Boston Red Sox. Most of all, she reveled in the sheer joy of the quality of her life on the Vineyard.

She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Marion and Arthur Landfors of Needham; her seven nephews; and her two nieces. Her brothers, Bradford and David, predeceased her.

A private burial will be held at the family plot in Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven.

Donations to Windemere may be made in her name.

