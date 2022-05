Join us as we celebrate the life of Irene Resendes, who passed away on Feb. 10. Irene was a beloved sister, cousin, aunt, and great-aunt. She was a businesswoman, a talented knitter, and a champion party giver. Her favorite place was with family and friends on a beach in the summer.

Beverages and light hors d’oeuvres will be served. Bring a memory to share and enjoy one last party with Irene on Saturday, May 21, from 2 to 4 pm under the tent at the Farm Neck Café, Oak Bluffs.