Louise Sweet, owner and designer of Flowers On The Vineyard, brings over 30 years of creative floral design to the Edgartown library in celebration of Mother’s Day. On Saturday, May 7, from 10:30 to 11:30 am, Louise will be at the library to help folks make a gorgeous bouquet for their mother, another special person, or for yourself. Registration is required. Free event. Email programs@edgartownlibrary.org or call 508-627-4221 for more information.