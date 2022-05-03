MVY Radio ‘Night Out for Nonprofits’

MVY Radio is hosting the second annual Night Out for Nonprofits at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, May 7.

The event was first held in 2019, and celebrates organizations and people who support the community through benevolent nonprofit work.

All nonprofits are invited to send two representatives to an early cocktail hour just for nonprofits, from 5:30 to 7 pm on the night of the event. Email laurel@mvyradio.com by May 2 to sign up for the nonprofit get-together. Name tags will be provided to individuals and organizations so they can easily be identified in the crowd.

The public event will begin at 7 pm. Rose Guerin and friends will provide the tunes for the evening, and MVY Radio will provide free food and drinks.

To give Islanders a chance to learn about the many services and organizations available to them, the radio station is inviting nonprofits to provide a stack of pamphlets or other information that can be used to inform, encourage support, or recruit volunteers. Bring any info to the radio station at their new location at 489 State Road, West Tisbury, by May 2. On the night of the event, information will be on tables at the P.A. Club, organized by category (Health, Nature, etc).

A donation of $10 is suggested at the door (though all are invited, regardless of ability to pay). Money collected at the door will be given as a grant to the Martha’s Vineyard Nonprofit Collaborative, which will use the contributions to create a special program for all Island nonprofits.