Conrad G. Kurth, 80, of Edgartown, passed away on April 28, 2022. He was the husband of Sara M. Kurth.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 6, at 11 am at the New West Side Cemetery, Robinson Road, Edgartown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Conrad’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper.