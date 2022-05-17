MOAA grants scholarship to Jessie Diabaj

A total of $14,000 went to three high school seniors from Cape Cod and the Islands on May 7. Cape Cod Chapter, Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), chose graduating high school seniors with a close family member who is serving or who has honorably served in one of the eight U.S. uniformed services. The award ceremony showcased three selected from among 29 applicants representing nine institutions. Recipients Jessie J. Dlabaj of Vineyard Haven, graduating from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in Oak Bluffs; Kerryann M. Krueger from Forestdale; and Nicole A. Peterson of Chatham received their grants from Chapter Scholarship committee chairman Commander Tom Keating, U.S. Navy (retired).

Jessie Dlabaj of Vineyard Haven qualified based on the current U.S. Coast Guard active duty of her father, Chief Petty Officer Nathan Dlabaj. In the top 5 percent of her class of 141, and class vice president, Jessie is a natural leader, according to her school counselor. She has received honors for her character as well as in six academic areas. Her volunteer work alongside her mother at their church’s food pantry during the pandemic was featured in a local newspaper. Working as a lab tech at her school, Jessie researches ways to combat Lyme disease. On her way to Clemson University in South Carolina, her desire is to transform lives by pursuing a yet-to-be-chosen career in the medical field.