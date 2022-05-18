Memorial 5K to return to Martha’s Vineyard

Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard announced in a press release it will be sponsoring its 28th annual 5K Memorial Road Race, alongside the return of the Fun Run for children and families. The 5K will kick off at 10 am on Sunday, May 29, at Ocean Park in Oak Bluffs, go around East Chop, and end back at Ocean Park. The Fun Run will begin at 9:30 am at Ocean Park.

This will be the first “in-person” race since 2019, according to Sheri Lamoreaux, director of development and communications at Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard. A virtual option, which allows runners to run the race independently, will still be available, allowing those who do not want to be a part of the crowd, or are off-Island, to participate from anywhere.

Participants can preregister for all races online at RunSignup.com, or at the Summercamp Hotel in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, May 28, from 4 to 6 pm. Preregistration costs $30, and the first 300 registrants are guaranteed to receive a race T shirt. Day-of registration for the 5K costs $35, while the Fun Run is $15. All proceeds raised will support hospice, palliative, and bereavement care by Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard.

For more information about the race, visit bit.ly/37sabKr. For those who do not want to run but would still like to support Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, visit hospiceofmv.org/donations.