Celebrating a new day with RISE

RISE Vineyard Performing Arts presents Brand New Day, its 15th annual recital, with two different shows at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center on Sunday, June 5, at 10 am and 4 pm.

A press release says that the year-end performance highlights the accomplishments of RISE students ages 3 to 18 in the choreographic styles of jazz, tap, ballet, acrobatics, contemporary, and hip hop. Brand New Day celebrates new beginnings “with themes of hope, rebirth, the growth of spring, and the promise of new tomorrows through dance,” the release says.

The performances are open to the public. Tickets are available for presale through May 31: $20 for adults, $15 for children 10 and under. Tickets purchased on and after June 1 are $25 for adults, $20 for children 10 and under. The studio will be open from 3:30 to 5:30 pm for presale ticket purchases, and tickets will be sold at the door on show day.

RISE Vineyard Performing Arts is located inside the Woodland Business Center at 455 State Road in Vineyard Haven. Visit RISEVPA.com or call 508-693-2262 for more information.