MV Bank awards $108,000 to local nonprofits

Martha’s Vineyard Bank and Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation announced in a press release they collectively awarded $108,000 to local nonprofits during the first quarter of 2022. This includes the distribution of fourth-quarter grant requests.

According to the release, the $108,000 went to Vineyard Montessori School’s Strong Start Scholarship Fund for working families, Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation’s Trails MV app, YMCA of Cape Cod’s Falmouth Early Education Support, Boys & Girls Club of Martha’s Vineyard’s STEAM and afterschool programming, and Neighborhood Falmouth’s Membership Assistance Fund.

The release also announced two grant application deadlines. The bank’s monthly grant applications are due on Thursday, May 26. The charitable foundation’s quarterly grant applications are due on Friday, June 10. Both are described as “any grant request over $5,000 for new funding, and over $10,000 requests for repeat requests.”

For more information, visit community.mvbank.com.