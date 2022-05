The town of Tisbury invites members of the public to the Tisbury Waterworks Tashmoo Spring building on Monday, May 30, from noon to 4 pm. It’s a free event complete with grills, rowboating, games for kids, chalk art, music by the Flying Elbows, and ice cream. The Vineyard Transit Authority buses will stop at the Tashmoo Overlook as the event goes on. All are welcome, but leave pets at home. Call 508-696-4200 for details.