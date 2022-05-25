Tisbury Senior Center

TISBURY COUNCIL ON AGING

Joyce Stiles Tucker, director ● 508-696-4205

ACTIVITIES

Hello! We encourage you to explore, get fit, meditate, relax, play, laugh!

Mondays

Writers and Poets, new and practiced. Bring your creativity! 2 pm

Make Creative Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25, 1 pm: Design provided.

Tuesdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Your Favorite Book/Story/Authors that caught your attention; with group discussion, 1:30 pm

Wednesdays

Play Reading, followed by discussion, 9-11 am

Ukulele Players with Martha, 1-3 pm

Thursdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Discussion Group, 11 am: New topics weekly

Word Games, bring your friends, play Bingo or Boggle. We have the games! 1:30 pm.

Fridays

Party Bridge, with Trudy, 1 pm

Morning Walks, the History of Vineyard Haven’s oldest houses

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Food Distribution June 9 and 21, 10-12

Wellness and Blood Pressure Clinic June 7, 10:30-11:30

Legal Clinic with Arthur Bergeron June 9, 508-696-4205, call for appt.

SHINE June 9, 9-12. If you need help with supplemental insurance to Medicare, call for an appointment at 508-696-4205.

Diabetes Support Group June 20 with Dr. Lisa Nagy