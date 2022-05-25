Tisbury Senior Center

TISBURY COUNCIL ON AGING
Joyce Stiles Tucker, director ● 508-696-4205
ACTIVITIES
Hello! We encourage you to explore, get fit, meditate, relax, play, laugh!
Mondays
Writers and Poets, new and practiced. Bring your creativity! 2 pm
Make Creative Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25, 1 pm: Design provided.
Tuesdays
Fitness with Catie, 10 am
Your Favorite Book/Story/Authors that caught your attention; with group discussion, 1:30 pm
Wednesdays
Play Reading, followed by discussion, 9-11 am
Ukulele Players with Martha, 1-3 pm
Thursdays
Fitness with Catie, 10 am
Discussion Group, 11 am: New topics weekly
Word Games, bring your friends, play Bingo or Boggle. We have the games! 1:30 pm.
Fridays
Party Bridge, with Trudy, 1 pm
Morning Walks, the History of Vineyard Haven’s oldest houses
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Food Distribution June 9 and 21, 10-12
Wellness and Blood Pressure Clinic June 7, 10:30-11:30
Legal Clinic with Arthur Bergeron June 9, 508-696-4205, call for appt.
SHINE June 9, 9-12. If you need help with supplemental insurance to Medicare, call for an appointment at 508-696-4205.
Diabetes Support Group June 20 with Dr. Lisa Nagy