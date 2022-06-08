MVRHS girls, boys tennis advance in playoffs

1 of 2

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) girls and boys varsity tennis teams dominated their opponents 5-0 during their first playoffs matches. The girls faced Pope Francis Preparatory School on Saturday, and the boys took on Northampton High School on Tuesday at Ned Fennessy Courts in Oak Bluffs.

The girls’ victory follows a strong 17-1 regular season.

“It was a good match. We had the experience on our opponents,” MVRHS girls tennis head Coach Bill Rigali said. “We have to give them credit. They competed well, but our girls were a little stronger.”

The boys’ win also follows a strong regular season with a record of 15-2.

“We did well,” MVRHS boys tennis head Coach Jonathan Bates said.

In the girls first singles, MVRHS’ Hunter Tompkins had “the most competitive match” against Pope Francis’ Katelyn Horky, with a score of 6-1, 6-3. MVRHS’ Calie Giglio and Karinne Nivala “controlled their matches fairly easily,” beating Paige Cook and Emma Cassell respectively with scores of 6-0, 6-0. In the boys first singles, MVRHS’ Jacob Riis beat Northampton’s Adam Metz 6-0, 6-0. MVRHS’ Clyde Smith faced Reilly Fowles, winning with a tiebreaker score. MVRHS’ Zak Potter beat Ethan Metz 6-0, 6-2.

The overwhelming MVRHS wins took place during the doubles matches as well. In girls first doubles, MVRHS’ Tessa Hammond and Evelyn Brewer beat Pope Francis players Olivia Puppulo and Keira Hearn with scores of 6-0, 6-0. One court over, MVRHS’ Alana Nevin and Sofia Balsas-Fuentes also took down Pope Francis’ Jennie Budrecki and Emma Corridew with scores of 6-0, 6-0. In boys first doubles, MVRHS’ Teagan Myers and Caleb Dubin beat Max Cahillane and Durell Patrick 6-0, 6-0. On the next court, MVRHS’ Kert Kleeman and Kyle Levy also beat Maitreya Abend and Ken Armstrong 6-0, 6-0.

After getting past Pope Francis in the first round of 32, MVRHS is preparing to face Old Rochester Regional High School in the round of 16 during the next playoff matches. The matches were scheduled to take place at Ned Fennessy Courts in Oak Bluffs on Wednesday.

“We’re just getting ready to play some really good tennis matches,” Rigali said.

The boys will be preparing to take on their next opponent, East Longmeadow High School, at Ned Fennessy Courts in Oak Bluffs on Thursday.

“We’ll be ready. This will be a team that’s stronger. They beat Northampton twice,” Bates said.